Zimbabwe: Manica Diamonds FC New Owner Seeks Zifa Approval to Disband Senior Team

Discover moreZimbabwean fashion apparelZimbabwe news archivePolitical analysis reportsNew owners of Manica Diamonds FC, Africa Mineral Ventures, have reportedly written to the Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) seeking permission to disband the club's senior team.

In a leaked letter, the new ownership is proposing to dissolve the current first team and merge its Division One side under Africa Mineral Ventures with the Manica Diamonds junior team.

"We write to formally request the disbandment of the senior team of Manica Diamonds FC following recent developments that have made it impossible for us to continue supporting the current first-team structure," reads part of the letter.

"As you may be aware, the senior players had initially refused to train due to outstanding salaries and signing-on fees owed by the previous owners.

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"However, upon entering into an agreement last week to assume control of the club, we acted immediately and in good faith by paying all players and members of the technical team a salary advance while awaiting the finalisation of the club transfer process."

This comes amid growing tensions between players and the new management.

Players reportedly boycotted Thursday's training session at Sakubva Stadium, demanding clarity on the payment of outstanding salaries and signing-on fees.

Sources close to the club say the new owner has taken a firm stance, informing players that he is starting on a "clean slate" and will not assume responsibility for debts incurred by the previous administration.

The new management is also said to have slashed winning bonuses from US$500 to US$150.

Meanwhile, the situation could escalate further, with Manica Diamonds players threatening to boycott their scheduled Manica Diamonds vs Hardrock FC match clash against Hardrock FC at Greenfuel Arena in Chisumbanje this Saturday.

A boycott of the fixture could attract disciplinary action from the Premier Soccer League.