Kenya: Nairobi Water Confirms Martin Nang'ole As Managing Director

Nairobi — Nairobi City Water and Sewerage Company has confirmed the appointment of Martin Nang'ole as its substantive Managing Director following months of serving in an acting capacity.

Nang'ole has been acting in the role since September 2025 and previously served as ICT Director, where he led digital transformation efforts aimed at improving efficiency, revenue collection and customer service.

Board chair Arnold Karanja said the appointment followed a competitive recruitment process.

"Following a comprehensive and transparent recruitment process, the board is pleased to confirm Martin Nang'ole as managing director. His demonstrated leadership and success in spearheading digital transformation initiatives make him well-suited to lead the company into its next phase," he said.

In accepting the role, Nang'ole said he would focus on improving service delivery and expanding access to water and sewerage services.

"I remain committed to building on the progress made, leveraging technology and innovation to improve efficiency and enhance customer service," he said.

He takes over at a time when the utility is under pressure to address water losses, expand infrastructure and strengthen financial sustainability in Nairobi.