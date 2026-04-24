Kenya: Nairobi Water Confirms Martin Nang'ole As Managing Director

24 April 2026
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — Nairobi City Water and Sewerage Company has confirmed the appointment of Martin Nang'ole as its substantive Managing Director following months of serving in an acting capacity.

Nang'ole has been acting in the role since September 2025 and previously served as ICT Director, where he led digital transformation efforts aimed at improving efficiency, revenue collection and customer service.

Board chair Arnold Karanja said the appointment followed a competitive recruitment process.

"Following a comprehensive and transparent recruitment process, the board is pleased to confirm Martin Nang'ole as managing director. His demonstrated leadership and success in spearheading digital transformation initiatives make him well-suited to lead the company into its next phase," he said.

In accepting the role, Nang'ole said he would focus on improving service delivery and expanding access to water and sewerage services.

"I remain committed to building on the progress made, leveraging technology and innovation to improve efficiency and enhance customer service," he said.

He takes over at a time when the utility is under pressure to address water losses, expand infrastructure and strengthen financial sustainability in Nairobi.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.