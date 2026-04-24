Namibia: Blue Waters Ready for Unam Test in Top 8 Cup

VEN Blue Waters FC chairperson Mathias Haufiku says his side is ready for a tough knockout clash against Unam FC in the 2026 Standard Bank Top 8 Cup.

The Walvis Bay-based outfit will face Unam FC in one of the quarter-final fixtures scheduled for 2 and 3 May at Vineta Stadium at Swakopmund.

Reacting to the draw held in Windhoek yesterday, Haufiku says the team is focused on delivering on the day, given the high stakes of knockout football.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"Competition never has preferred candidates. You take what you get and prepare for that," he says.

"This is one of those situations where you need to be on par on the day and give it your all, because there is no second chance."

Haufiku says playing at Swakopmund will give his side added motivation.

"We'll be playing at home, and the support will be massive. We want to make sure we don't disappoint our fans."

Meanwhile, FC Ongos have been drawn against KK Palace in another quarter-final clash.

Reacting to the draw, FC Ongos captain Lyema Dopolo says it is an honour to compete in the tournament despite falling short of their league ambitions.

"It's really an honour to be part of the top eight. We didn't finish where we wanted, but we'll take the fourth spot," he says.

Dopolo says his side will look to build on a strong defensive record when they face KK Palace.

"We had the most clean sheets in the league and conceded the least goals. We can only learn from the season and improve in the top eight."

Namibia Football Association secretary general Cassius Moeti has meanwhile confirmed key arrangements for the tournament, including ticketing and venues.

"You will only get into the stadiums if you buy a ticket through Webtickets," he says.

"Entrance is N$30 per ticket, and if you buy through PayPulse, you will be charged N$20."

Moeti also urged supporters to back the competition's sponsors.

"The more people we have with Standard Bank accounts . . . That kind of interest will find its way to football," he says.

The remaining quarter-final fixtures will see defending champions African Stars take on Eleven Arrows, while Mighty Gunners face Eeshoke Chula Chula.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Each of the eight participating teams has received a qualifying grant of N$50 000, with the semi-finals scheduled for 9 May at Outjo.