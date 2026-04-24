Africa: Almost Half of African Countries Battling Measles Outbreaks

Kampala, Uganda — The Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) has revealed that 21 countries had, by Friday, declared measles outbreaks--an alarming development given that the disease is highly preventable through vaccination.

Speaking to journalists during a press briefing, Prof. Yap Boum II, the Deputy Head of the Africa CDC Mpox Response, said measles has now affected more countries than Mpox and cholera. As of Friday, 64,741 suspected cases had been reported, of which 1,995 were confirmed through laboratory testing.

He added that 493 deaths have been registered due to complications associated with the disease. According to Boum II, 72 percent of all cases have been reported in neighbouring DR Congo, while 95 percent of the deaths have occurred in the country.

Somalia ranks second in terms of the highest number of cases, with infections reported in three of its seven states. Boum attributed the outbreaks in both countries to instability and mass displacement, which have contributed to low vaccine coverage and malnutrition.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

However, even relatively stable countries have also recorded multiple outbreaks. In Uganda, for instance, several districts have reported outbreaks over the past three months, including Kagadi District, where five children succumbed to the viral disease last month.

In an earlier interview with URN, Dr Michael Baganizi, the Manager of the Uganda National Expanded Programme on Immunization (UNEPI) at the Ministry of Health, said Uganda has experienced outbreaks in different areas since the beginning of the year. By December 2025, he noted that five districts in the Karamoja region were reporting active outbreaks.

Baganizi attributes the recurring measles outbreaks to low public awareness and the growing number of children missing vaccination, despite the measles vaccine being readily available and administered at nine months of age. He said that each year, between five and ten percent of eligible children fail to receive their immunization, partly due to anti-vaccine sentiments.

He further noted that outbreaks are declared when three or more cases are confirmed in a given area. From January to December last year, 66 districts experienced outbreaks, with 589 confirmed cases, the majority involving children under five years of age. Meanwhile, apart from measles, other major disease outbreaks currently affecting the continent include cholera, Mpox, Lassa fever, and diphtheria.

Despite these challenges, Boum noted that countries have generally improved in the speed of their response to outbreaks.