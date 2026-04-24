Uganda: St Kagwa Bushenyi Retains Ussa Ankole U-20 Title

22 April 2026
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Samuel Muhimba

St Kagwa High School, Bushenyi, continued their strong run in school football after beating Kichwamba High School 1-0 to win the USSA Ankole Region U-20 boys' championship.

The final was played at St George's PTC playground in Ibanda District, where St Kagwa showed discipline and determination to defend their title.

This victory gives them their third Ankole title and a second one in a row.

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Their success adds to an impressive record, with the school also winning the Bushenyi district championship multiple times. St Kagwa have now become one of the most consistent teams in the region.

Kichwamba High School finished second, while Ibanda Secondary School came third. Mbarara Army Boarding Secondary School finished fourth.

All four teams have qualified for the USSSA National Games set to take place in May in Lira.

St Kagwa's win follows last year's performance when they also won the Ankole zone tournament after beating Ibanda SS 1-0 in Bushenyi, which earned them a place at the 2025 national championship in Ngora.

USSA president Justus Mugisha praised the teams for their performance and discipline.

"I was honoured to attend the finals of the USSSA Ankole Zone Boys Football Championship today. The level of talent, discipline, and sportsmanship displayed by the students was truly commendable," Mugisha said.

He expressed USSA's commitment to nurturing young talent and promoting sports as a pillar for holistic education and national development.

"I congratulate all participating schools, coaches, and organizers for a successful tournament, and extend special recognition to the champions."

St Kagwa will now prepare for the national games, where they hope to continue their good form.

Read the original article on Nile Post.

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