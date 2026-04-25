Sudan Army Claims Precision Strikes 'Inflicted Heavy Losses On RSF'

Nyala / Um Dukhun / Zalingei — The Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) say they have carried out a series of precision military strikes across the Blue Nile, Kordofan, and Darfur over the past three days, claiming significant losses among paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) units.

In a statement by the SAF spokesperson yesterday, said forces tracked the mobilisation of 10 tanks and several armoured vehicles in West Kordofan, with the aim of advancing operations eastwards.

SAF said it launched strikes that destroyed 10 tanks, six armoured vehicles, and 18 combat vehicles during fighting that continued through yesterday and into the early hours of this morning. It added that remaining RSF fighters were dispersed and suffered heavy losses.

In North Kordofan, SAF reported targeted operations that destroyed seven RSF combat vehicles and killed a number of fighters.

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In South Darfur, the SAF said it struck RSF concentrations, including drone platforms, as well as weapons, ammunition, and fuel depots. It claimed these attacks significantly disrupted RSF operational capacity.

Residents in South Darfur's capital of Nyala confirmed hearing explosions across the city yesterday. SAF also carried out air strikes on the Agbash mine in South Darfur, on Tuesday.

Across Central and North Darfur, the SAF said they targeted RSF concentrations with "high precision", destroying six combat vehicles and causing casualties among their ranks.

The Civil Administration in Central Darfur condemned a military drone strike on Um Dukhun on Tuesday, which it said killed 17 people and injured others.

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) expressed deep concern over the worsening security situation in Darfur, warning of continued heavy civilian casualties.

OCHA reported that a drone strike hit Umm Dukhun, southwest of Central Darfur's capital of Zalingei, killing more than 10 civilians and injuring many others.

The escalating violence underscores the mounting toll on civilians as fighting intensifies across multiple fronts.