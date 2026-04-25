Sudan: Human Rights Orgs Condemn 'Forced Deportation' of Sudanese Writer From Egypt

Cairo — Thirteen Sudanese and Egyptian human rights organisations have condemned the forced deportation of Sudanese writer Idris Babiker from Egypt, as well as the "harsh and inhumane detention conditions" he reportedly suffered during detention, calling for an investigation.

In a statement on Tuesday seen by Radio Dabanga, the organisations said Babiker was held for around 50 days before being forcibly deported to Sudan, despite holding asylum documents issued by the UNHCR.

According to the writer's own testimonies, Babiker was subjected to "deliberate starvation, financial extortion, and [was] forced to pay for accommodation inside the [detention] facility," the statement read. His health deteriorated due to the presence of insects, including lice and cockroaches, in an environment that lacked "the minimum standards of hygiene and healthcare."

Babiker also reported violent altercations with other inmates, as well as systematic ill-treatment. He said he received support from fellow detainees in "the absence of any intervention to protect him from the responsible authorities."

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The organisations stressed that, if proven, such incidents would constitute serious violations of international obligations on refugee protection, including the prohibition of arbitrary detention and the guarantee of humane treatment.

Conditions for Sudanese refugees in Egypt have deteriorated significantly since the outbreak of war in Sudan in April 2023. At the start of this year, legal experts warned of a renewed wave of deportations and mass detentions targeting Sudanese nationals in Egypt. As covered by Radio Dabanga last month, a least six detainees of Sudanese nationality died in Egyptian custody in the span of six weeks.