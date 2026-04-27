Rwanda: What AfCFTA Means for Entrepreneurs Looking to Grow Beyond Borders

Not so long ago, I spoke with a businessman in Rwanda who operates in imports, customs clearance, and logistics - right at the heart of cross-border trade. You would expect someone in that position to be fully conversant with continental trade frameworks. Yet, he said that he only started learning about the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) in 2025, despite Rwanda having signed and ratified the agreement in 2018, with continent-wide implementation beginning in 2019.

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That moment highlights a deeper issue. If someone actively working in trade is still catching up, then many businesses that depend on such actors are likely even further behind. Entrepreneurs trying to grow, export, or understand future market dynamics may not yet grasp the scale of change underway. This gap in awareness has real implications.

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At its core, the AfCFTA is designed to make trade between African countries easier. It connects 55 countries into a single market, aiming to reduce tariffs, simplify trade procedures, and enable the freer movement of goods and services. According to the World Bank, the AfCFTA could boost Africa's exports by more than 80% by 2035. This is not just policy. It represents a fundamental shift in how business opportunities are created across the continent.

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Rwanda has positioned itself strategically within this transformation. As one of the first countries to ratify the agreement, it has consistently supported regional integration through reforms in ease of doing business, digital systems, and logistics efficiency. At the national level, progress is clear.

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However, at the operational level, many businesses are not moving at the same pace. This creates a disconnect: policy is advancing, but the business ecosystem, especially SMEs, is still catching up. Access to a larger market does not automatically translate into success.

Traditionally, businesses are built with a local focus. Entrepreneurs define their customers, competitors, and growth strategies within national borders. The AfCFTA expands that scope dramatically, opening access to a market of over 1.3 billion people. But access alone is not an advantage; it is only an opportunity.

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Evidence shows that regional integration works. Within the East African Community, reduced trade barriers have led to significant growth in intra-regional trade, with exports in some cases increasing by over 50%. Globally, similar patterns are seen in regions like the European Union, where most trade takes place within member states. The AfCFTA is following this trajectory, but many African businesses are still at the awareness stage rather than the execution stage.

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It is also important to be realistic. The AfCFTA creates opportunity, but it also raises expectations. To benefit from reduced tariffs, businesses must comply with Rules of Origin, proving that their products genuinely originate within member countries. This requires proper documentation, traceability, and structured operations.

Without this, the benefits do not apply. Standards are another key factor. Each market has its own regulatory and quality requirements. If products do not meet them, they cannot enter those markets. Logistics also remains a constraint, as cross-border trade is not yet seamless or consistently cost-effective.

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The biggest barrier, however, is awareness. Many entrepreneurs have heard of AfCFTA, but far fewer understand how to apply it in practical terms. This means many businesses are still at the starting point.

What should businesses do?

There is no need for rushed expansion, but ignoring the shift is not an option. This is the time for preparation. Businesses should begin by identifying where their products or services could fit beyond Rwanda, based on real demand and entry requirements. They need to assess whether they meet regional standards and understand the documentation required, especially around Rules of Origin.

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Internal readiness is just as critical. Expansion is not only about demand; it is about the ability to deliver consistently. This includes having strong financial systems, reliable supply chains, and clear operational processes. Without these, even access to a large market will not translate into success.

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Support systems are emerging to bridge this gap. Training programmes and practical platforms are helping entrepreneurs move from awareness to action by breaking down complex trade concepts into manageable steps.

The AfCFTA is already shaping how business will be conducted across Africa. Over time, a clear divide will emerge: businesses that remain focused on local markets and grow gradually, and those that understand the shift, prepare strategically, and position themselves early to expand across borders.

The question is no longer whether AfCFTA matters. It is whether businesses are paying attention early enough to benefit from it.

The writer is a business consultant specializing in accounting, financial management, and strategic advisory for small and medium-sized enterprises.