Zimbabwe: Marondera Needs U.S.$20 Million to Address Water Challenges

The Municipality of Marondera requires in excess of US$20 million to revamp its water reticulation system and cater for its ballooning population.

The town's growing water demand is overstretched resulting in some areas experiencing erratic supply of the precious liquid.

Writing on the microblogging site X, Marondera Central Member of Parliament (MP) Caston Matewu said the town has outgrown the water systems installed in the pre-independence era.

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"In 1975 the population of Marondera was circa 18k; this is when the current water treatment plant was built. The plant was meant to cater for a population of about 20k people. Ever since then it has never been expanded; the population of Marondera is now about 120k and growing.

"What is needed now is the expansion of the water treatment plant to cater for about 150k people and the requisite infrastructure, i.e. underground piping, sewerage, and so on. The current master plan estimates the cost at US$20 million.

"This is what Marondera Municipality requires to get the job done; they are currently looking for investors who are willing to finance on BOT arrangements or as part of a land deal. If anyone is interested, I can direct you to the relevant authorities," said Matewu.

Marondera's water predicament is one that is felt by nearly all municipalities across the country, which are failing to provide residents with the basic liquid.

This has led to the proliferation of borehole sites in urban areas in a bid to address the glaring deficit.

Matewu said boreholes are providing a temporary solution to the water challenges.

"I have seen many comments from people complaining why we are putting solarised boreholes in our towns; they are right to be worried, but it is the best solution for now.

"It is not the role of an MP to provide water to residents; it is the role of the local authorities, who receive and charge rates to residents. What I am doing is a stop-gap measure to mitigate the current water shortages in the town by providing solarised boreholes to our suburbs so that people can get access to clean and safe water until residents start receiving water through their taps.

"One thing is that where those boreholes are, the people are very grateful; it is also my hope that every household gets tap water as soon as possible," the legislator said.