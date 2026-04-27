Angola: Huila Governor Warns About the Impact of Illegal Mining in Licensed Areas

Lubango — The governor of Huíla, Nuno Mahapi, on Monday warned about the negative impact of illegal mining in formally licensed areas that are currently inoperative, and advocated for a coordinated intervention to stop the phenomenon.

Speaking at the opening of a consultation meeting with ornamental rock operators, the official highlighted that the practice has been recurrent in several locations, particularly in areas of the Jamba Mineira municipality.

For the governor, the absence of effective operations in some concessions creates a void that ends up being filled by illegal miners, with direct consequences for state revenue collection and the sustainable development of the province.

He emphasized that Huíla has a high potential in the field of ornamental rocks, whose quality and diversity place the region in a strategic position in the national mining sector.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The governor stated that the meeting with mining operators represents an opportune moment to promote an open dialogue on the main challenges and opportunities of the sector, contributing to the improvement of public policies.

He pointed out that strengthening the coordination between the different stakeholders is essential to guarantee responsible and sustainable exploitation of mineral resources.

At the meeting, which was attended by the Minister of Mineral Resources, Petroleum and Gas, Diamantino Azevedo, Nuno Mahapi highlighted the importance of government presence to boost the development of the sector in the region.

In response to the concerns raised by the governor, the Minister of Mineral Resources, Petroleum and Gas, Diamantino Pedro Azevedo, acknowledged that illegal gold mining, including in the locality of Mupopo, constitutes a real problem that worries the Government.

The minister stressed that disorderly exploitation compromises the organization of the mining sector and reduces state revenues, advocating the need to find effective solutions to curb the phenomenon.

He also stressed that combating illegal mining should not be the sole responsibility of the Ministry or the provincial government, but rather a joint effort involving the authorities, mining operators and society in general.

The meeting took place within the framework of the Technical and Scientific Days of the mining sector, held in reference to Angolan Mining Workers' Day, celebrated on April 27. BP/MS/DOJ