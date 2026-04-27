Ethiopian Nat'l Dialogue Commission Finalizing Preparations to Wrap-Up Dialogue Process

Addis Ababa — Final preparations are underway for the holding of the National Dialogue Conference, the culmination of the Ethiopian dialogue process, as the agenda-gathering process has been completed, Professor Mesfin Araya, Chief Commissioner of the Ethiopian National Dialogue Commission told ENA.

The Ethiopian National Dialogue Commission has opened a new chapter aimed at resolving the differences that have been brewing in Ethiopia for centuries through dialogue and consultations in order to create a generation that believes in the supremacy of ideas.

So far, it has successfully carried out an agenda-gathering process that involved community groups in all regions and the two city administrations, as well as the identification of representatives that participate in the National Dialogue Conference.

According to Chief Commissioner Mesfin Araya, the national dialogue is laying the foundation for lasting peace and building a strong state.

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He noted that the dialogue will create opportunity for citizens to reach consensus on major national issues and achieve sustainable development and progress in the social, political and economic spheres.

Stressing that resolving differences of opinion in a civilized manner through dialogue is crucial, the Chief Commissioner called on citizens to use the opportunity created to play a constructive role in building peace and development in the country.

He recalled that Ethiopians have identified problems in their regions and the country at large during the process and presented them to the Commission.

The Chief Commissioner stated that citizens participating in the National Dialogue Conference will represent all sections of society.

Since its establishment under Proclamation No. 1265/2021, the Ethiopian National Dialogue Commission has been carrying out various activities aimed at building consensus on fundamental issues that are not mutually exclusive as a country.