Kenya: Ruto Blasts Mt Kenya 'Political Cartels' Over 2027 Succession Politics During Murang'a Tour

Murang'a — President William Ruto has criticized political leaders he accused of attempting to act as gatekeepers of Central Kenya's political direction ahead of the next general election, saying he will not be controlled by individuals claiming to hold regional voting blocs.

The President said he is serving all Kenyans who elected him in 2022, dismissing what he termed as a "tiny and corrupt political cartel" driven by self-interest.

"There are some people who pretend that they have the votes of the people of Mt Kenya in their pocket, and want me to kneel before them. I want to tell them that I will only humble myself before wananchi and kneel before God, and not another human being!" he said.

Ruto spoke on Saturday at Ciumbu town in Maragua Constituency, Murang'a County, during the second day of his development tour of the region, accompanied by Deputy President Kithure Kindiki, Lands Cabinet Secretary Alice Wahome, and National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung'wah.

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He accused some leaders of attempting to limit Kenyans' constitutional freedom to associate and make independent political choices.

"They want to dictate what songs to listen to, where we will go, and who you will vote for. Ignore them with the contempt they deserve," he said.

The President further said critics lacked vision and had resorted to insults and empty rhetoric instead of offering solutions to national challenges.

"You elected me to work for you, not to kneel before anyone or to be anyone's servant. I am a servant of Kenyans," he added.

During the tour, Ruto inspected ongoing works at Ciumbu and Saba Saba modern markets and laid the foundation stone for the KSh366 million Kabati Market in Kandara Constituency, which is expected to host over 1,000 traders.

In Kigumo Constituency, he handed over milk coolers to local dairy cooperatives and officially opened the KSh343 million Kangari Modern Market, alongside a borehole project supplying water to the town.

He also flagged off rehabilitation works on key roads including Kangari-Gichagini-Gacharage and Kimemu-Gathaini-Gathanji-Kirwara routes.

In Gatanga Constituency, he distributed milk coolers to cooperative societies as part of efforts to strengthen the dairy sector.

Ruto said the government is investing KSh27 billion in Murang'a County for 6,800 affordable housing units, 25 markets, and student hostels.

He added that KSh6 billion has been allocated for road infrastructure in the 2025/2026 financial year, while KSh1.6 billion will be used to connect 14,000 households to electricity.

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The President also highlighted improvements in agriculture, noting increased coffee cherry prices--from KSh50 per kilo in 2022 to between KSh110 and KSh160 currently.

He further said a new trade agreement with China will allow Kenyan agricultural exports such as tea, coffee, macadamia, avocado, and milk to access a 1.5 billion consumer market duty-free and quota-free.

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki defended the administration, saying its development record would speak for itself in the next election.

"You are building markets, roads, hospitals, and many projects across the country, and Kenyans will reward you," he said.

The tour was attended by several MPs, senators, former Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria, and other national and county leaders.