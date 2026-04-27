Nairobi — Senior political leaders led by National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang'ula have renewed calls for national unity and cooperation, urging Kenyans to put aside political differences and focus on shared development goals.

The leaders spoke during a church fundraising event held at Kapchemgum Secondary School in Vihiga County, where discussions centered on cohesion, responsible leadership, and inclusive development.

They were accompanied by National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung'wah, Senate Majority Leader Aron Cheruiyot, and presidential aide Farouk Kibet, among other leaders, in an event hosted by Vihiga Woman Representative Beatrice Adagala.

The leaders emphasized that Kenya's diversity should be viewed as a strength rather than a source of division, calling for greater unity across political and regional lines.

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Wetang'ula underscored the importance of dialogue and mutual respect among leaders, saying that sustainable development can only be achieved when political actors work together in the national interest.

Other speakers echoed similar sentiments, urging citizens and leaders alike to embrace cooperation and avoid divisive politics, particularly at a time when the country is seeking to strengthen economic and social development.

The leaders also pointed to growing optimism in the Western Kenya region, encouraging residents to remain engaged in development initiatives and support efforts aimed at improving livelihoods.

The event brought together political leaders, clergy, and members of the public, highlighting the continued role of faith-based gatherings in fostering unity and community development discussions.

A brief professional credit at the end of the event also noted participation from media and climate communication professionals, including contributors associated with Intergovernmental Authority on Development Climate Prediction and Applications Centre (ICPAC), underscoring the growing intersection between governance, public engagement, and climate awareness in regional development conversations.