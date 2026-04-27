Somalia: Israel Cabinet Approves First Ambassador to Somaliland

Hargeisa — Israel's cabinet has approved the appointment of the country's first-ever ambassador to Somaliland, marking a key step in formalizing diplomatic relations following recognition of the territory in late 2025.

The cabinet of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu endorsed the nomination of veteran diplomat Michael Lotem, a move proposed by Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar and confirmed by the Israel Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The approval follows the initial announcement made on April 15, transitioning Israel-Somaliland relations from political recognition to full diplomatic engagement. Lotem is expected to serve initially in a non-resident capacity.

Lotem, a senior career diplomat, currently serves as Israel's non-resident economic ambassador to Africa and has previously held ambassadorial roles in Kenya, Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan.

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Israel formally recognized Somaliland in December 2025, becoming the first country to do so. Somaliland reclaimed its statehood in 1991 and has since sought broader international recognition while maintaining relative stability in the Horn of Africa.

Shortly after the recognition, an Israeli delegation led by Sa'ar visited Hargeisa, where both sides discussed expanding cooperation in areas including security, trade and regional stability.

Diplomatic sources said the talks also explored potential collaboration in defense and infrastructure, reflecting shared strategic interests along the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden corridor.

Analysts say the cabinet approval of an ambassador underscores a deepening partnership and highlights Somaliland's growing geopolitical significance as international engagement in the region intensifies.

(Reporting by Horn Diplomat; Editing by Desk)