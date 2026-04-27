Somalia: Somaliland Foreign Ministry Receives Ordaaye After Global Rise

Hargeisa — Somaliland's Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Abdirahman Dahir Adan, together with the Director General of the ministry, Mohamed Abdirahman Hassan, received TikTok creator Mohamed Ordaaye at the ministry headquarters in Hargeisa, in recognition of his growing international profile.

Ordaaye, widely known for his viral running videos, has gained global attention in recent weeks after his content spread across social media platforms, attracting interest from international companies and major football clubs.

The meeting follows Horn Diplomat's earlier reports in March on Ordaaye's rise from rural Togdheer to global TikTok visibility, as well as subsequent coverage of his recognition by Italian football giants AC Milan, who credited and tagged him in official posts surrounding their Serie A match against Hellas Verona FC.

During the meeting, the Foreign Minister and the Director General commended Ordaaye for his perseverance, dedication, and courage, particularly as a young creator overcoming challenges linked to special needs.

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They reaffirmed that the government of Somaliland and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs stand firmly behind him, adding that the ministry's doors remain open to support his journey.

Ordaaye expressed his appreciation for the reception, describing it as a significant moment and a valuable show of support.

He said he is committed to representing Somaliland with pride wherever his journey takes him, and called on citizens to continue supporting and encouraging him as his international profile grows.

(Reporting by Horndiplomat News Desk)