Kenya: Legendary Eliud Kipchoge Praises Sebastian Sawe for Historic Sub-Two Achievement

Nairobi — The Greatest Of All Time (G.O.A.T) legendary Eliud Kipchoge has heaped praises on compatriot Sabastian Sawe, who made possible his mantra "No Human is Limited" by becoming the first man to run 42 km under two hours at the London Marathon on Sunday, setting a new time of 1:59:30.

Former World Record holder, Kipchoge, became the first man to run a marathon in under two hours in 2019, but that was not record eligible as it was held under controlled conditions.

In a statement he posted on his official Instagram page, Kipchoge was proud to have started the way, encouraging other athletes to go ahead and do the impossible.

"Today is a historical day for marathon running! Seeing two athletes break the magical 2-hour barrier at the London Marathon is proof that we are just at the beginning of what is possible when talent, progress, and an unwavering belief in the human potential come together. My deepest congratulations to both Sebastian Sawe and Yomif Kejelcha," Kipchoge, a four-time London Marathon champion posted.

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Kipchoge, who broke the world record twice in 2018 (2:01:39) and 2022 (2:01:09), both in Berlin, is hoping more athletes will dive into the venture and even push the times lower.

"Breaking the sub-two-hour barrier in the marathon has long been a dream for runners everywhere, and today, you've made that dream come true. During the INEOS 1:59 Challenge, we showed the world that it was possible, and it has always been my hope to see another athlete continue with this belief and break this magical barrier in a city marathon," Kipchoge said.

He added, "Let this achievement inspire the next generation and remind everyone in the world that No Human is Limited."

Sawe cut off more than one minute from the Late Kelvin Kiptum's fastest time of 2:00:35, which he set at the Chicago Marathon in October 2023.

Kejelcha also achieved a milestone after becoming the fastest debutant, after clocking a National Record of 1:59:41, becoming the second fastest man ever.