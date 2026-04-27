Africa: Envoy Allays Fears Over Tanzanians' Safety in South Africa

Pretoria, SA — Tanzania's High Commissioner, James Bwana, has assured that the Tanzanian community living in various cities in South Africa is safe and not being targeted by attacks from locals, contrary to claims made in a video clip circulating on social media platforms.

The diplomat has been compelled to speak out to clarify the matter following the circulation of a video clip, which he said was recorded back in 2023.

The footage allegedly shows a person believed to be Tanzanian being attacked by a mob, creating fear among Tanzanians with relatives currently living in South Africa.

Speaking to 'Daily News' on Sunday (April 26, 2026), the High Commissioner, whose office is in Pretoria, insisted that "there is nothing like that," adding that Tanzanians are safe.

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"A video clip circulating on social media showing some people purported to be Tanzanians is misleading. Available information indicates that no Tanzanian has been attacked by groups of locals in South Africa," he said.

Providing context, the envoy explained that, following a thorough assessment, it was established that the video was taken nearly three years ago after a Tanzanian man entered a shop in Cape Town and allegedly committed a crime.

"This prompted members of the public to attack him in connection with what he did, not because of his nationality or race," he said.

He used the opportunity to urge Tanzanian digital content creators to verify information with the High Commission in South Africa before circulating or publishing such materials to avoid spreading misinformation.

Meanwhile, Chairperson of the Tanzanian Community in Pretoria (TACOP), Swedy Ramadhani Swedy, said Tanzanians have called for legal action against those involved in circulating the misleading video, which has caused fear back home.

He echoed the High Commissioner's assurance that Tanzanians are safe, noting that no attacks targeting them have been reported.

"I have been here for 25 years. I know this country, and I want to assure you that there are no attacks in South Africa targeting Tanzanians," he said.

He further advised that since the Tanzanian Community in South Africa (TACOSA) has leaders in every city where Tanzanians live and work, it is important to consult them to verify information rather than sharing unconfirmed reports.

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On the other hand, the High Commissioner said his office will join South Africa in commemorating Freedom Day tomorrow (April 27).

South Africa marks April 27 as Freedom Day to commemorate the first democratic, non-racial elections in 1994 and the official end of apartheid.