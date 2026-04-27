Angola: Solidarity Campaign for Victims of Rain in Benguela Gathers 400 Tons of Goods

Luanda — Approximately 400 tons of various goods have already been collected as for the "Solidarity Embrace" campaign, aimed at helping flood victims in Benguela province.

The data, still provisional, was released on Saturday in Luanda by the Minister of Telecommunications, Information Technologies and Social Communication, Mário Oliveira, during a "solidarity show" in Luanda.

He added that the final accounting of the donations collected will be done on Sunday.

After this step, the minister said, a government team will travel to Benguela province to deliver the goods.

The minister highlighted the success of the campaign, in a clear sign of unity among Angolans, underlining that despite the official end of the campaign, donations to support the cause can still be delivered to the reception of media outlets across the country.

The Solidarity campaign was launched on April 13 throughout the country by the Ministry of Telecommunications, Information Technology and Social Communication (MINTTCS) to collect donations for the victims of the floods in Benguela province.

SJ/ACC/AMP