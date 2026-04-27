Kenya: Unesco Warns Climate Threat Puts Key Heritage Sites At Risk By 2050

Nairobi — More than a quarter of global heritage and conservation sites could face critical climate tipping points by 2050 if global warming continues, according to a new report by UNESCO.

The report warns that UNESCO-designated sites--ranging from World Heritage Sites to biosphere reserves and geoparks--are increasingly under threat from rising temperatures, prolonged droughts, wildfires, floods and shifting rainfall patterns.

Globally, over 2,260 sites cover more than 13 million square kilometres and support nearly 900 million people, equivalent to about 10 percent of the world's population. The agency estimates that around 10 percent of global GDP is generated within these areas, underlining their economic significance.

However, UNESCO says environmental pressures could trigger irreversible ecological damage within the next two decades if urgent action is not taken.

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In Kenya, the warning has direct implications for key sites such as Mount Kenya National Park, Lake Turkana National Parks and Mount Elgon Biosphere Reserve, which support livelihoods through tourism, agriculture, forests and water resources.

Despite mounting risks, the agency notes that funding and technical support for conservation remain inadequate, with many sites operating under strained capacity.

"Many sites operate with limited financial and technical capacity, while the demands of stewardship continue to increase--from climate adaptation and ecosystem restoration to monitoring, education, and community engagement," UNESCO said.

The report, titled People and Nature in UNESCO-designated Sites: Global and Local Contributions, was compiled with input from more than 20 research institutions.

It also found that wildlife populations within protected sites remain relatively stable compared to global trends, where populations have declined by about 73 percent since 1970.

Khaled El-Enany said protecting these areas is critical for both nature and people.

"By measuring the global value and contributions of these sites, this report reveals what we stand to lose if they are not prioritised. It is an urgent call to scale ambition and invest now to protect ecosystems, cultures, and livelihoods for generations to come," he said.

UNESCO is now calling for stronger policies, increased investment, and more inclusive management approaches to safeguard the sites from escalating climate risks.