Uganda: Museveni Hails Govt, Church Partnership in Uganda's Transformation

President Museveni has commended the long-standing partnership between the Church and the government, highlighting its role in advancing Uganda's socio-economic transformation.

In remarks delivered on his behalf by the Minister of State for Economic Monitoring, Beatrice Akello Akori, during the official opening and dedication of the Life Restoration Ministries sanctuary in Nansana-Bujjuko, the President emphasized that while the Church's primary mission is spiritual guidance, it has also played a significant role in community development.

"The Church not only nurtures spiritual well-being but also contributes to developmental projects that improve the livelihoods of communities," he noted.

He urged religious leaders to encourage believers to balance spiritual devotion with practical responsibilities, citing Philippians 3:20 to stress that Christians should remain engaged in earthly affairs while preparing for the heavenly kingdom.

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President Museveni further encouraged believers to pursue income-generating activities, pointing to Jesus Christ as an example of diligence and self-reliance.

"Jesus Christ, in addition to teaching and praying, worked as a carpenter. Religious leaders should inspire believers to work towards poverty eradication," he said.

Reinforcing the government's focus on wealth creation, the President highlighted investments in infrastructure and social services such as electricity, roads, schools, healthcare, peace, and security as key pillars for national development.

However, he stressed that development alone is insufficient without individual and household wealth creation.

He called for greater participation in the money economy, particularly urging the remaining 33% of households engaged in subsistence farming to transition into income-generating activities.

"The key sectors for wealth and job creation are commercial agriculture, industrialization, services, and ICT. Leaders at all levels must mobilize communities to take advantage of these opportunities," he added.

The President described the dedication of the Life Restoration Ministries sanctuary as a significant milestone in building God's kingdom on earth.

He also commended Pastor Kenneth Kato Mwesigwa for leading the construction of the church and Pastor Robert Kayanja for his efforts in promoting the gospel and strengthening relations between Pentecostal churches and the government.

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As a gesture of support, President Museveni contributed Shs30 million toward the project.

Pastor Kayanja expressed gratitude for the President's role in fostering peace and unity in Uganda, while Pastor Mwesigwa thanked the government for its support of faith-based institutions and for upholding freedom of worship.

"We are grateful for the recognition and support. Our mission extends beyond spiritual guidance to community outreach, youth empowerment, and charitable work," Pastor Mwesigwa said.