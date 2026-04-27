South Africa: President Ramaphosa Joins Eswatini in Commemorating Coronation of King Mswati III

26 April 2026
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Saturday joined the Kingdom of Eswatini as it commemorated the 40th anniversary of the coronation of His Majesty King Mswati III, as well as the King's 58th birthday.

"President Cyril Ramaphosa ... arrived in the Kingdom of Eswatini as the Kingdom celebrates the 40th anniversary of the coronation of His Majesty King Mswati III, as well as the King's 58th birthday," the Presidency said.

According to the Presidency, 2026 marks King Mswati III's Ruby Jubilee as the Eswatini monarch, as His Majesty commenced his reign in 1986.

"President Ramaphosa's honouring of the invitation as a guest at the national celebration in the Kingdom of Eswatini underscores the strong and fraternal relations between South Africa and the Kingdom of Eswatini.

"South Africa and Eswatini share strong historical and cultural ties that were formally established at the end of the apartheid era in South Africa," said the Presidency.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

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