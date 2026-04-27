Namibia: Govt Faces Pushback Over Vehicle Branding Rules in E-Hailing Sector

Mandatory vehicle branding requirements are proving to be the biggest obstacle in the government's efforts to regulate Namibia's rapidly expanding e-hailing sector, with operators resisting rules that require them to permanently mark vehicles often used for private purposes.

Works and transport minister Veikko Nekundi has told parliament that compliance with branding regulations remains low, despite the legal requirement for all permitted vehicles to display identifying details.

"Once you have a permit, it is prescribed that your car must have your letters on. Kalangula, John Andreas, erf number, it must be written. But because you have a BMW or a Prado, you don't want it to be written on it," he says.

Under current regulations, operators must display their name and erf number on vehicles to allow for traceability and enforcement, a provision that has met resistance from drivers who use the same cars for personal transport.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Nekundi says the challenge is compounded by broader non-compliance, with some applicants failing to meet basic permit requirements.

"If for example Kalangula has applied for the application, there are things that you must submit, including the certificate of good conduct, you must make the payment. They were unwilling, and some of them were unwilling to provide the certificate of good conduct," he says.

The ministry maintains that permit applications are processed within the prescribed three-month period, but has introduced a temporary permit option to ease operational delays.

"If you think that three months to wait is too long, you can then apply for a temporary permit which we will give you on the spot. It takes less than 24 hours to get your temporary permit," Nekundi says, referring to the N$850 daily permit available to operators.

The government is now moving to tighten the system further by reducing the maximum processing period to 14 days and decentralising approvals to regional and local authorities.

"If you are only applying for Ongwediva or Ondangwa, then that is addressed by a committee that is only constituting for that local authority. If you are transporting from Windhoek to Katima, then it will be adjudicated by the national board because we are now transiting on the national parameter," he says.