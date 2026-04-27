Somalia: Jubaland Forces Prepare Major Security Operations in Gedo Region, Commander Says

Dolow, Somalia — The commander of Jubaland's Darawiish forces in Somalia's Gedo region said major military operations against armed groups threatening security will begin soon, as regional authorities intensify efforts to stabilize the area.

General Abbas Adan Gurey, commander of the Jubaland Darawiish forces in Gedo, addressed several army units during an inspection in Doolow on Saturday, accompanied by senior military officers from the command.

Speaking to the troops, Gen. Gurey said the planned operations would target what he described as "groups opposed to peace," with the aim of restoring security and ensuring stability for communities living across Gedo region.

He stressed that Jubaland's Darawiish forces remain committed to protecting civilians and maintaining law and order throughout Jubaland, urging soldiers to strengthen their efforts in safeguarding public security.

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"The forces are always ready to defend the safety of the people of Jubaland and preserve peace in the region," he said.

The commander also accused groups allegedly organized from Mogadishu of causing insecurity and hardship for residents in the border town of Balad Hawo, calling for urgent action to address the situation.

His remarks come amid heightened political and security tensions in Gedo, particularly in Balad Hawo district, where Jubaland and the federal government have long been at odds over security control and local administration.

Gen. Gurey concluded by encouraging troops to remain vigilant, united and fully compliant with military orders to ensure the success of the upcoming operations.