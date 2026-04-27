Sudan: UNHCR Condemns Attack On Aid Truck in North Darfur

press release

Khartoum, 26 April 2026 - A truck carrying relief items from UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, came under drone attack in North Darfur on Friday, 24 April. The truck carried emergency shelter kits and was on its way to Tawila, where more than 700,000 displaced people have found safety after fleeing fighting in other parts of Darfur. The driver escaped unhurt, but all the supplies were destroyed in the ensuing fire.

UNHCR condemns the attack, which will leave 1,314 families living in desperate conditions in Tawila without shelter. It notes with deep concern the sharp rise in the use of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in Sudan since the start of 2026, resulting in the deaths of hundreds of civilians.

Attacks against aid convoys and facilities during armed conflict are always unacceptable. At a time when humanitarian partners are struggling to meet the immense needs of the civilian population in Sudan, the recurrent attacks on aid convoys and facilities in the past few months are particularly abhorrent.

UNHCR will keep up its efforts as part of the UN family to bring relief to displaced populations in Sudan, which include nearly 9 million internally displaced people and 862,000 refugees.