Namibia: President Remembers 'Humble and Patriotic' Tjitendero

President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah has described Namibia's first National Assembly speaker, Mosé Tjitendero, as a humble patriot, educator, freedom fighter and nation-builder.

Nandi-Ndaitwah made these remarks on Sunday during the 20th anniversary commemoration of Tjitendero's death at Heroes' Acre.

The president recalled the moment she learned of his death on 26 April 2006, saying it remains one of the most difficult days of her life.

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"It was one of my most difficult days to see him lying silently on his hospital bed at the Roman Catholic Hospital and never wake up again," she said.

She added that the Tjitendero family entrusted her with the responsibility of serving as director of ceremonies at his funeral.

Nandi-Ndaitwah described Tjitendero as "a giant of a man" who did not demand respect but earned it, particularly during the formative years of Namibia's parliament.

"He was one who earned respect quietly in a parliament that was diverse and newly established at the time," she said.

The president said Tjitendero's humility, wisdom and calm demeanour earned him respect across political divides.

"In an era that could easily have been defined by discord, he chose dialogue. In moments that demanded strength, he showed restraint. In leadership, he embodied grace," she said.

Nandi-Ndaitwah called on Namibians, particularly the youth, to draw inspiration from Tjitendero's life and values.

She urged Namibians to emulate Tjitendero's discipline, intellectual curiosity and patriotism.

Tjitendero died in Windhoek on 26 April 2006.