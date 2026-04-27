Tunisia: Transport and Digitised Administration - Two Strategic Priorities, PM Affirms

26 April 2026
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis, April 26 — Improving the quality of transport services, of all modes (land, air and sea), and modernising public administration are two key areas identified as strategic priorities for the State initiatives, Prime Minister Sarra Zaâfrani Zenzri affirmed on Saturday.

Speaking during a Small Cabinet Meeting, the PM pointed out that these orientations are part of President Kaïs Saïed's vision aimed at meeting the citizens' expectations and making their daily lives easier, according to a Prime Ministry press release on Sunday.

She underlined in this regard, the need to step up coordination between different public structures in order to improve mobility for Tunisians, prepare effectively for the tourist season, and facilitate the return of Tunisians residing abroad in the summer period.

A fully digitised administration by the 2026 horizon represents a powerful driver for increasing public service efficiency, combating corruption and improving the business climate, she assured.

The Cabinet meeting also reviewed measures undertaken in the air, maritime and land transport sectors, as well as in consular and customs services, with emphasis on interconnection of information systems, development of electronic payment and acceleration of digital transformation projects - all initiatives aimed to reboot the national economy.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

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