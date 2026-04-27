Namibia: Police Report Suicides, Rape, Violent Attacks Over Weekend

The Namibian Police recorded multiple serious incidents across the country over the past weekend.

The incidents include suspected suicides, attempted murders, rape and stock theft, police national spokesperson deputy commissioner Kauna Shikwambi said in a crime report on Sunday.

At Walvis Bay, a 24-year-old man was found dead at a beach near the fuel jetty on Friday morning. He is thought to have ended his own life.

"No foul play is suspected," Shikwambi stated in the weekend crime report.

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Two more suspected suicides were reported on Saturday, Shikwambi said.

At Epembe in the Ohangwena region, a 43-year-old woman, Anna Hailonga, took her own life on Saturday, while in Windhoek's Wanaheda area, a 48-year-old man reportedly killed himself.

The man has been identified as Kamkuemah Abisai Tutaleni.

At Keetmanshoop, a 57-year-old man died on Friday after being struck by lightning while walking with his daughter.

The police are also investigating several violent crimes.

According to Shikwambi, a 37-year-old man is in a critical condition after being stabbed in the neck with a pen during an altercation at Otavi on Saturday.

"The suspect, who initially fled the scene, was later arrested and is currently detained at Otavi Police Station," Shikwambi reported.

"The exact circumstances leading to the incident are still unknown. Police investigation into the matter continues," she said.

At Lüderitz, a 27-year-old man was stabbed following an argument at a bar.

"The suspect fled and has not yet been arrested," Shikwambi said.

Another attempted murder was reported at Karibib in the Erongo region, where a 33-year-old nightclub owner allegedly shot a man (36) in the leg after the victim reportedly attempted to attack him with a knife.

A rape case involving a five-year-old girl was reported at Eenhana.

The suspect, who Shikwambi said is a Namibian male, has been arrested.

Property-related crimes were also recorded.

At Pionierspark in Windhoek, a suspect or suspects broke into a house and stole solar equipment and batteries worth about N$225 000 on Friday morning.

In an incident at Brakwater in Windhoek, suspects armed with a firearm allegedly stole undisclosed items valued at more than N$69 000.

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Drug-related arrests were made near Groot-Aub in the Windhoek area on Monday, where a man was found with cannabis and mandrax tablets, and in Windhoek's Suiderhof area, where a suspect was arrested with 40 grams of cannabis.

In the Noordoewer area, suspects allegedly slaughtered a cow worth N$7 000 on a farm. No arrests have been made in connection with that incident.