Kenya: Electricity Bills Set to Rise As EPRA Introduces New April 2026 Charges

27 April 2026
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — Electricity consumers across Kenya will face higher power bills this month after the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) introduced three additional charges in its latest tariff review.

In a Gazette Notice issued on Friday, EPRA announced that electricity costs for April 2026 will be adjusted to include a Foreign Exchange Fluctuation Adjustment, a Water Resource levy, and a Fuel Energy Cost Charge (FECC)--all of which will directly impact monthly bills.

The forex adjustment will add 123.41 cents per kilowatt-hour (kWh), reflecting exchange rate movements affecting power producers and distributors, including Kenya Electricity Generating Company, Kenya Power, and Independent Power Producers (IPPs). The adjustment is based on exchange-related costs recorded in March 2026, which exceeded KSh1.3 billion.

Consumers will also incur a Water Resource Management Authority (WRMA) levy of 1.54 cents per kWh, applied to electricity generated from hydropower stations. These include key dams such as Gitaru, Kiambere, and Masinga, which supply a significant share of the country's electricity.

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The biggest increase comes from the Fuel Energy Cost Charge, which adds 347 cents per kWh. This charge reflects the cost of fuel used in electricity generation, particularly from diesel and thermal plants that support the national grid during peak demand or low hydropower output.

EPRA Acting Director-General Joseph Oketch said the adjustments are necessary to reflect the actual cost of generating and supplying electricity amid fluctuating fuel prices and currency shifts.

The impact of the new charges will not be uniform across the country. Consumers in off-grid and remote areas--where diesel-powered generators are the primary source of electricity--are expected to feel the greatest burden.

Regions such as Turkana County, Lamu County, and Homa Bay County face some of the highest fuel costs due to logistical challenges in transporting diesel.

On the other hand, areas connected to geothermal energy sources, particularly around Olkaria, will experience relatively lower cost increases due to cheaper steam-based power generation.

Overall, the combined effect of the three charges marks a significant rise in electricity costs for April, with the fuel charge accounting for the largest portion, followed by the forex adjustment and the smaller water levy.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

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