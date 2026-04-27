Kenya: Wanga Floats Joho for Deputy President Slot in Possible ODM-UDA 2027 Talks

Nairobi — Homa Bay Governor Gladys Wanga has sparked political debate after suggesting that the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) should push for the Deputy President position for former Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho in any potential political arrangement with President William Ruto's camp ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Speaking during an ODM youth gathering in Malindi on Sunday, Wanga said any negotiations between ODM and the ruling United Democratic Alliance (UDA) must be founded on equality and mutual respect.

She argued that ODM should not enter talks from a weak position, insisting that power-sharing should reflect a clear balance between the two sides.

"If we enter talks, we go as equals. Everything must be on the table -- it has to be fifty-fifty. If they take the presidency, ODM should take the Deputy President position," she said.

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Wanga further said ODM must be firm in negotiations and secure additional key government roles, including Cabinet positions, if a political deal is reached.

"We cannot go in quietly as if we are begging. We must negotiate strongly and clearly," she added.

She also raised the possibility of Joho being considered for the Deputy President role, suggesting that ODM should be strategic when allocating leadership positions.

However, Wanga also took a hard stance on political engagement, saying ODM would not work with leaders she accused of involvement in land grabbing, a longstanding issue in the Coast region.

"We cannot sit with people we know have a history of grabbing land," she said.

Her remarks come amid ongoing behind-the-scenes talks between ODM and UDA aimed at easing political tensions within the broad-based government arrangement.

Recently, President Ruto and ODM acting party leader Oburu Odinga met at State House, Nairobi, where both sides agreed to form a Broad-Based Management Committee to coordinate government priorities across the executive and legislature.

The discussions follow complaints from ODM over statements by some UDA leaders, which the party says have threatened cooperation within the arrangement.

As political realignments continue to take shape ahead of 2027, Wanga's remarks have added fresh momentum to the debate over possible power-sharing deals and succession politics in Kenya.