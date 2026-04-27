Somalia: Somaliland President Condemns White House Dinner Shooting, Backs Trump

Hargeisa — Somaliland's President Dr. Abdirahman Mohamed Abdillahi Irro on Sunday strongly condemned the shooting at the White House Correspondents' Dinner, expressing solidarity with the United States and voicing support for Donald Trump.

"I am deeply shocked and saddened by the attempted attack on U.S. President Donald Trump," President Irro said in a statement posted on social media.

"I am relieved that @POTUS, the President, the Vice President, the First Lady, and all others are safe," he added.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"Somaliland unequivocally rejects all forms of political violence. There is no place for it in a democracy. We stand firmly with the United States."

Officials in Somaliland said the statement reflects growing ties between Somaliland and the United States, as cooperation expands across security, diplomacy and economic engagement in the Horn of Africa.

The remarks underscore Somaliland's consistent positioning as a partner aligned with democratic values and political stability, particularly in its engagement with Washington.

Analysts say Somaliland continues to frame its international outreach around shared democratic principles, counterterrorism cooperation and maritime security in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden corridor.

The United States has not formally recognized Somaliland, but engagement has deepened in recent years, with increased congressional interest and security cooperation.

Somaliland, which reclaimed its 1991 statehood, continues to pursue direct partnerships with global actors, positioning itself as a stable and strategic ally in a volatile region.

(Reporting by Horn Diplomat; Editing by Desk)