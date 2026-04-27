South Africa: Slain KwaZulu-Natal Family Members Laid to Rest - South African News Briefs - April 27, 2026

Funeral Held for Seven KwaZulu-Natal Family Members Murdered

A joint funeral service has been held at Stanger High School for seven members of the Monswamy and Padayachee families who were brutally murdered in KwaZulu-Natal, reports EWN. Preliminary reports indicate the victims were abducted from their home in Newark before being driven to Melmoth, where they were killed using knives and firearms. Their bodies were later discovered in a nearby field. The motive for the killings remains unclear. However, three suspects have been arrested and are expected to appear in court this week.

Musician Kenny Bevhula Laid to Rest in Limpopo

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The late Xitsonga musician, Kenny Bevhula, has been laid to rest at Bevhula village, outside Malamulele in Limpopo, reports SABC News. Bevhula died at the age of 53 after losing his battle with cancer. Hundreds of mourners, including fellow artists, fans, and community members, gathered to pay their respects. Family spokesperson Tiyiselani Bevhula said that their sibling has left a lasting legacy in the music industry.

Limpopo Traffic Officer Arrested Over Alleged Bribe

A 35-year-old Limpopo traffic officer has been arrested in Polokwane on corruption charges after allegedly accepting a bribe from a truck driver, reports EWN. Police say the officer was seen taking money and cold drinks along Matlala Road before attempting to flee. He was later apprehended in Westenburg. Authorities recovered cold drinks and R600 in cash that the officer allegedly could not account for. He is expected to appear in the Seshego Magistrate's Court on 28 April 2026. Limpopo police spokesperson Hlulani Mashaba has welcomed the arrest, warning that corruption within law enforcement will not be tolerated.

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