Zimbabwe: 'Extra Years Are Not Always a Blessing' - Warns VP Chiwenga, Invokes Biblical Verse Amid CAB3 Controversy

Vice President Constantino Chiwenga last Saturday used the biblical story of King Hezekiah to comment on political tenure, telling a Roman Catholic congregation in Murewa, Mashonaland East province, that "extra years are not always a blessing."

Speaking during a church service at St Paul's Parish, Chiwenga narrated the account from 2 Kings 20, where the prophet Isaiah tells Hezekiah he will die, the king prays, and God adds 15 years to his life.

"Hezekiah began to see himself as the only person able to lead his people and must not die but reign upon Judah forever. 'If l die who will lead my people in the manner l do?'. He banged himself against the walls of the palace and refused to die but asked for more time. God heard him and gave him 15 years," Chiwenga told congregants.

"But in those 15 years, Hezekiah showed envoys from Babylon all his treasures and war chest...He fathered Manasseh, who later led the nation into idolatry. The extra time had consequences."

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He then drew a parallel to current debate around CAB3, which seeks to extend President Mnangagwa's term, warning that this could have repercussions.

"Hezekiah asked for more years and they were granted, but he spent them in captivity as the war against his reign raged," said the Vice President.

Chiwenga did not explicitly mention President Emmerson Mnangagwa by name when making the Hezekiah comparison, but the reference to "asking for more time" comes amid ongoing debate over Zanu PF's Resolution Number 1 adopted at last year's Annual People's Conference to keep Mnangagwa in power beyond 2028. The resolution gave life to the controversial Constitutional Amendment Number 3 Bill (CAB 3).

Chiwenga's parable has sparked intense debate among Zimbabweans online, with analysts saying the pulpit has been politicised amid the ongoing CAB3 debate.