South Africa: Condolences Continue for Retired Judge President

Parliament has expressed condolences to the family of retired Judge President Achmat Naeem Jappie who passed away at the age of 70.

The retired Judge President had served for nearly two decades on the bench.

"His passing is a profound loss not only to the Judiciary and legal profession, but to the broader constitutional project of South Africa.

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"On behalf of Parliament, the Presiding Officers extend their heartfelt condolences to his wife, Judge Soraya Hassim, his children, family, colleagues, and all who were touched by his life and service," Parliament said in a statement.

The respected jurist was appointed to the bench in 1998, just four years after South Africa's transition to a democratic dispensation.

"His leadership as Deputy Judge President and later Judge President of the KwaZulu-Natal Division of the High Court, as well as his service as an Acting Justice of the Constitutional Court and at the Labour Appeal Court, reflected the high regard in which he was held and was an affirmation of his deep commitment to the rule of law and as a principled advocate of the constitutional values that underpin South Africa's democracy - integrity, fairness, accountability, and fidelity to the law.

"Through his judicial service, including his contribution to South Africa's evolving legal jurisprudence, Judge President Jappie formed part of a generation of jurists who have, over time, shaped and affirmed the principles of constitutional supremacy, legality, and accountability in the exercise of public power.

"This body of jurisprudence continues to guide all arms of state, including Parliament, in ensuring that legislative processes, executive oversight, and institutional conduct remain firmly grounded in the Constitution," the statement read.

Jappie retired in 2021 but continued to serve as Chairperson of a Judicial Conduct Tribunal.

"Even in retirement, Judge President Jappie continued to serve the nation with distinction, including through his role in judicial conduct processes, demonstrating a lifelong commitment to institutional accountability and ethical governance," the statement concluded.

Earlier in the week, Constitutional Court Chief Justice Mandisa Maya, on behalf of the South African Judiciary, expressed sadness at the passing of the retired Judge President.

READ | Condolences for respected jurist

Jappie died on Wednesday, following a short illness.