Nairobi — Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has declared parts of Marsabit as security-disturbed and dangerous areas following escalating banditry and inter-communal violence in the region.

The declaration, made in consultation with the National Security Council and the National Police Service, was officially published in the Kenya Gazette.

In the notice, the CS stated that the decision was made under Section 106(6) of the National Police Service Act, allowing the government to take special security measures in areas facing severe instability.

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The order took effect on Thursday last week at 6:30 p.m. and will remain in force for 30 days, subject to extension or withdrawal depending on how the security situation evolves.

The declaration covers 13 localities in Marsabit, largely identified by the "Hillo" designation, including Hillo Gorgora, Hillo Orofa, Hillo Walkite, Hillo Tanzania, Hillo Irress Abamartille, Hillo Gootu, Hillo Tessum Qalicha, Hillo Karray, Hillo Hudda, Hillo Qoranjido, Hillo Irress Shindia, Hillo Rabaalee, and Hillo Godde Haroressa.

Authorities say these areas have been severely affected by repeated attacks linked to inter-community conflict.

Following the declaration, Inspector General Douglas Kanja directed all residents within the affected zones to surrender any illegal firearms immediately, warning of strict enforcement measures.

Security agencies say the directive is aimed at reducing armed attacks and restoring order in the volatile region.

The ongoing insecurity has been attributed mainly to long-standing inter-ethnic tensions, competition over grazing land, and livestock raids. Retaliatory attacks between neighbouring communities have continued to fuel a cycle of violence, leaving civilians increasingly vulnerable.

The declaration comes amid heightened government concern over insecurity in northern Kenya, where travel advisories have warned of increased risks of banditry, particularly near border regions with Ethiopia and South Sudan.

This is the second security disturbance declaration in less than a month, after similar orders were issued covering parts of Laikipia, Meru, and Isiolo counties due to rising insecurity.

Authorities say the latest measures are part of broader efforts to stabilise northern Kenya and restore normalcy in affected regions.