Kenya: Experts Call for Telepsychiatry to Boost Mental Health Care in Kenya

Nairobi — Mental health professionals have been urged to adopt digital platforms, including telepsychiatry, to expand access to care and address the growing burden of mental health disorders in Kenya.

The call was made during presentations at the 27th Annual Scientific Conference held in Nanyuki, Laikipia County, organised by the Mental Health Nurses Chapter, where experts warned that mental health challenges are increasing while many affected individuals remain undiagnosed or reluctant to seek help.

Researchers told the conference that about 25 percent of Kenyans are affected by mental health conditions, but a significant number either do not recognise the symptoms or avoid seeking medical assistance due to stigma.

With increased digital connectivity, health experts are now encouraging the integration of technology into mental healthcare services. Telepsychiatry was highlighted as a key solution that could help bridge the gap between patients and professionals, especially in remote and underserved areas.

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The conference, themed "Integration of Innovation into Mental Health Care," focused on new strategies to reduce the burden of mental illness, including suicide cases, femicide, gender-based violence, drug and substance abuse, and family breakdowns.

Participants also noted that climate change is emerging as a contributing factor to psychological distress, adding pressure on already vulnerable communities.

Experts at the forum emphasised that embracing innovation and digital tools could improve early diagnosis, expand access to counselling services, and reduce the overall burden of mental health disorders in the country.