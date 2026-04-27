Zimbabwe: Chivayo, Coltart Clash Over ZITF Presidential Tour

A war of words has erupted between businessman Wicknell Chivayo and Bulawayo Mayor David Coltart following their sharply contrasting views over Chivayo's presence alongside Presidents Emmerson Mnangagwa and Duma Boko during a tour of stands at the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF).

The public exchange began after Coltart criticised the decision to have Chivayo accompany the Zimbabwean and Botswana leaders during Thursday's visit to the annual trade showcase in Bulawayo.

In a post on social media, Coltart described the development as "unedifying" and said it had diminished the dignity of the two offices.

"The spectacle of Wicknell Chivayo accompanying Presidents Boko and Mnangagwa at ZITF on Thursday was unedifying and sullied respect for these two offices," Coltart said.

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He questioned why Vice Presidents Constantino Chiwenga and Kembo Mohadi who were also present at the event had not accompanied the two heads of state instead.

Coltart further said Chivayo held no public office and claimed his public display of wealth had angered many Zimbabweans facing economic hardship.

"The manner he flaunts his wealth... has deeply angered millions of Zimbabweans who are struggling to pay school fees or obtain basic medical care," he said.

But Chivayo hit back in a strongly worded response accusing Coltart of bitterness and attempting to politicise a business event.

He defended his presence at the fair saying President Mnangagwa had the prerogative to choose members of his delegation based on the value they bring.

"It is entirely His Excellency's decision and prerogative to include in his entourage whomsoever he deems fit," Chivayo said.

He described himself as a businessman and philanthropist with interests across several African countries adding that there was nothing unusual about a businessman attending a trade fair with two presidents.

Chivayo also accused the opposition-led Bulawayo City Council of failing to provide basic services such as clean water saying Coltart should focus on local governance rather than social media commentary.

"As a successful businessman of international repute, my presence should never lead one to assume anything unusual," he said.

The outspoken businessman added that ZITF 2026 had been a success and demonstrated that Zimbabwe was open for business.

The Zimbabwe International Trade Fair is one of the country's largest annual commercial exhibitions, attracting regional leaders, diplomats, investors and companies from across Africa and beyond.

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The latest spat highlights continuing tensions between government allies and opposition officials over governance, business influence and public perception.