Kenya: Gachagua Seeks Salary and Benefits in Renewed Bid to Challenge Impeachment

27 April 2026
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Irene Mwangi

Nairobi — Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has renewed his legal challenge against his impeachment, seeking payment of salary and benefits he claims he would have earned had he remained in office.

The matter is being heard at the Milimani High Court in a three-day session before a three-judge bench comprising Justice Eric Ogola, Justice Fred Mugambi, and Justice Antony Mrima.

Gachagua, who is physically present in court, is contesting the legality and outcome of his impeachment process and is also asking the court to award him full remuneration and entitlements attached to the office of Deputy President.

The hearing marks a key phase in his constitutional petition, which seeks to overturn his removal from office and address what he terms as violations of his rights and due process during the impeachment proceedings.

The court is expected to continue hearing arguments from both parties as the case proceeds over the scheduled three-day session.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

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