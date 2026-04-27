Uganda: Oil Companies Deny Govt Claims of Fuel Hoarding, Hiking Prices

Ugandan oil marketing companies have dismissed claims by government that they are involved in fuel hoarding and charging exorbitant prices to take advantage of the current situation.

In a statement on Sunday, the Sustainable Energies and Petroleum Association of Uganda (SEPA Uganda), the umbrella body representing licensed downstream oil marketing companies in Uganda, noted that the allegations are unfounded.

"The downstream petroleum sector in Uganda operates within robust compliance frameworks, supported by internal controls and continuous monitoring to promote transparency and accountability. Member companies are required to operate under strict regulatory oversight and to comply with all applicable laws, standards, and government directives," SEPA said in the statement.

Over the last few weeks, a number of fuel pumps have run dry , with reports of rationing and hiking of fuel for those that have in several parts of the country.

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The Minister for Energy, Ruth Nankabirwa recently accused the oil companies of taking advantage of the ongoing situation by hoarding fuel in a bid to charge exorbitant prices .

However, the fuel companies insist that there are no dirty games played , noting that Uganda's fuel supply is centrally coordinated by the Uganda National Oil Company (UNOC), and all official queries regarding national stocks, supply levels, and imports should be directed to it.

"Current pricing pressures, supply constraints, and isolated fuel shortages at some service stations are a direct result of disruptions in global oil markets driven by ongoing conflict in the Middle East and not deliberate actions by oil marketing companies," SEPA said.

" SEPA Uganda reiterates its members' firm commitment to ethical conduct, fair pricing, and uninterrupted service delivery. We remain focused on ensuring that fuel supply continues to support essential services, businesses, and communities across Uganda."