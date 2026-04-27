Somalia: Pirates Seize Another Vessel Off Somali Coast As Threat Level Increased

Maritime authorities have raised alarm over a surge in piracy incidents off the coast of Somalia after a cargo ship was seized in the latest suspected hijacking.

The UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) has elevated the threat level in the region to "substantial," warning that armed groups are increasingly targeting vessels navigating the Indian Ocean waters near Somalia.

According to UKMTO, the latest incident occurred on Sunday when "unauthorised persons" boarded a cargo vessel about six nautical miles off Garacad and redirected it into Somali territorial waters.

The hijacking is part of a worrying trend, with at least four vessels targeted in suspected piracy incidents within the past week. These include a fishing vessel, an oil tanker, and other commercial ships operating along the busy maritime corridor.

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UKMTO also reported a separate hijacking near Mareeyo on April 21, alongside another case involving a Somali-flagged fishing vessel seized on Thursday.

In another incident, armed individuals attempted to board a cargo ship using a small boat but retreated after the crew fired warning shots.

Security sources indicated that pirates recently seized an oil tanker identified as Honour 25, carrying 17 crew members of various nationalities. The vessel was reportedly anchored near the Somali coastline between Xaafun and Bander Beyla under pirate control.

Piracy in the region had significantly declined over the past decade following international naval patrols and improved onboard security measures. However, recent attacks signal a resurgence of pirate activity in waters once considered relatively secure.

UKMTO warned that current weather conditions are favourable for small boat operations, increasing the risk of further attacks by Pirate Action Groups (PAGs).

"Vessels are advised to transit with extreme caution due to the increased threat," the agency said.

At the height of piracy between 2005 and 2012, attacks off the Horn of Africa generated hundreds of millions of dollars in ransom payments, according to estimates by the World Bank.

The renewed wave of hijackings is raising fresh concerns among global shipping operators and maritime security agencies, with fears that piracy could once again disrupt key international trade routes.