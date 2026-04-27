Rwanda: Herbal Medicine Linked to Rising Kidney Cases in Burera

diabetes and hypertension across all health centres in Burera found that 37 per cent showed signs of kidney damage, meaning their kidneys were not functioning properly or effectively filtering blood.

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Preliminary data from 13 health centres indicate that out of 2,350 people screened, 866, representing 37 per cent were diagnosed with CKD at stages 3 and 4.

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"This is a significant number," said Dr Etienne Ntabanganyimana, a senior consultant nephrologist at Partners In Health, which collaborated with the hospital during the screening.

Those screened were aged between 35 and 100 and were already enrolled in non-communicable disease (NCD) clinics at their respective health centres. No cases of stage 5 CKD, also known as end-stage renal disease (ESRD), were identified.

Dr Ntabanganyimana noted that among the 866 diagnosed cases, 36 patients were in stage 4, requiring close monitoring to slow progression to end-stage disease and preparation for renal replacement therapies such as haemodialysis or kidney transplantation.

Several factors are contributing to CKD in Burera, one of the country's remote border districts--including the unregulated use of traditional herbal medicines and excessive consumption of illicit alcohol.

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"Traditional herbal remedies are not good for our health as their composition and dosage are unknown," Dr Ntabanganyimana told The New Times. "They can worsen kidney damage, especially in patients with diabetes and hypertension. People should avoid using them, as they increase the risk of developing CKD."

He added that many residents in rural areas often visit traditional healers before seeking medical care, which can delay proper treatment.

"These substances can cause severe kidney injury which, if not properly managed, may progress to chronic kidney disease," he warned.

He advised limiting alcohol intake, drinking sufficient water, managing diabetes and hypertension, reducing salt consumption, and engaging in regular physical activity to help prevent kidney disease.

The Rwanda Biomedical Centre (RBC) also reports a rise in kidney disease cases nationwide.

"This is a growing burden, but it is also preventable," said Dr Jean Claude Habineza from the Non-Communicable Diseases Division at RBC. "The number of people suffering from kidney diseases seen in hospitals worldwide--including in Rwanda--is increasing. If you look at hospital data, the trend is clearly rising."

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He emphasised that avoiding excessive alcohol consumption, quitting smoking, and limiting the use of painkillers are key measures to reduce the risk of CKD.

Agnes Uwamariya, 47, a resident of Burera, welcomed the screening initiative and called for its expansion to reach more people.

"I was among the first to participate in the screening for diabetes and blood pressure," she said. "These programmes are very important, especially for people in rural areas where many rely on herbal remedies instead of seeking medical treatment."