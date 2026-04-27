Rwanda: We Lived Each Day Expecting Death--Hosiana Choir Survivor

Every year, Hosiana Choir commemorates its members who were killed during the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi.

Out of the 60 members who once made up the choir, 17 were killed during the Genocide. Among them was one individual who chose not to separate from 16 targeted Tutsis, ultimately sharing their fate.

At the time, many doubted the choir would survive such a devastating loss and continue its ministry, according to testimonies shared during a commemoration event held on Saturday, April 25. The gathering brought together survivors and current members to reflect on loss, faith, and resilience.

Despite the heavy toll, the choir today stands as a symbol of remembrance and hope.

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During the event, David Munezero, son of the late choir member Jean Marie Viane Gakunzi, described his father as a man defined by faith, generosity, and devotion to God. He recalled how his father consistently taught repentance and forgiveness.

Munezero shared a moment that would later save lives. His father once gave away his favorite pale yellowish-gray suit to a man who worked at their home. During the Genocide, that same man intervened when attackers came to kill Munezero's mother and siblings, ultimately saving them.

"He was a generous man who loved serving God and singing in the choir," Munezero said.

Reflecting on his father's legacy, he cited Acts 13:36, noting that although their parents were killed before completing their mission, it is now the responsibility of survivors to carry forward what was left behind.

"The only reason we survived is not because the killers grew tired, but because they were stopped," he said. "Their intention was to wipe us all out. That is why I urge the church to continue praying for the country's leadership and those who helped stop the killings."

Another survivor, Emma Iryingabe, shared a deeply personal account of her family's ordeal. From a family of 12, only six survived after her parents and several siblings were killed on April 22, 1994.

She recounted how her parents, who lived in Cyivugiza in Kigali, had fled to Kwa Kadafi in Nyamirambo, but were injured by a grenade and forced to return home, where they were killed. Her father and younger sister were murdered with axes, while her mother and another sister were shot. A sibling who had been taken for medical care was intercepted by attackers and later died.

Iryingabe also described her own narrow escape after being taken from Nyakabanda with others to be killed. Their lives were spared when a man known as Emmanuel, alias Kirara, recognized them and ordered their release, identifying them as members of the Hosiana Choir.

"As you see us today, we feel like we have been resurrected," she said. "We lived each day expecting death."

She further described the widespread violence that engulfed the city--marked by explosions, gunfire, and machete attacks--with victims often terrorized before being killed.

Reflecting on those moments, Iryingabe emphasized the importance of faith. "It is better to pray before difficult times come, because in times of trouble you depend on the prayers you have already made," she said. She recalled how fear overwhelmed her and her husband after the plane crash, leaving them unable to pray.

After being turned away from Nyakabanda Church by local authorities, they later found refuge at Gakinjiro (now ADEPR Nyarugenge) Church, where they received assistance, including food, from the late Pastor Jacques Kayihura. Today, the church serves as a permanent home for the choir.

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Quoting 2 Corinthians 1:10, Iryingabe reaffirmed her faith, saying that God had delivered them from deadly peril and would continue to do so.

On July 3, survivors were rescued by the Rwandan Patriotic Army and taken to St. André, where they stayed for a week as the area was being secured.

Speaking at the event, Pastor Isaie Ndayizeye emphasized the importance of unity, reconciliation, and forgiveness in rebuilding society. He noted that forgiveness remains a deeply personal decision for survivors, while commending those who have chosen that path.

Today, Hosiana Choir has grown to more than 130 members. As part of their commemoration activities, the choir visits the Kigali Genocide Memorial in Gisozi to pay tribute to the victims laid to rest there.