Rwanda: Kenrik Kabano Car Tragedy - His Last Words, Unfulfilled Dreams

Kenrik Kabano had spoken to his father, Mike Kabano, on the phone while on his way home on the evening of April 20--the very night he and his mother, Rosine Kabano, died in a tragic road accident in Texas.

During the light-hearted conversation, Kenrik asked his father to prepare chicken for him when he arrived, saying he wanted a protein-rich meal to help build his muscles for his sporting pursuits.

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The mother and son were returning from Fort Worth, Texas, where they had gone to confirm his enrollment at Texas Christian University (TCU), after spending several days searching for the right school.

It was Rosine who made the call. She spoke with Mike about various matters, including how the rest of the family had spent the day during their absence. Mike told her that he had taken Kenrik's two siblings, Kelia and Kai, out for sports activities and was on his way back home with them.

Kenrik's younger sister, Kelia, 15, plays tennis, while the youngest, Kai, 10, enjoys soccer.

When Rosine asked what they should have for dinner, Kenrik, seated in the back seat, called out that he wanted chicken. The conversation ended shortly after, and they continued their journey home, expecting to reunite with the rest of the family.

Back home in Spring, Texas, Mike waited for their arrival. Instead, he received devastating news that their car had been involved in a crash, and neither of them had survived.

The tragedy came just five days after Kenrik had celebrated his 18th birthday. Rosine was 44.

The last memories Mike has are a few photos of Kenrik that Rosine took earlier that day at the new school, which he later retrieved from her phone. In one, Kenrik smiles beside the school's mascot; in another, he beams while posing at Amon G. Carter Stadium, the open-air football stadium on the campus of Texas Christian University in Fort Worth.

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Kenrik, who was nearing high school graduation, had big dreams in both academics and sports. He had already experienced high-level competition, representing Rwanda at the junior level, where he emerged as one of the standout performers at the 2023 FIBA Africa Under-16 Boys' Championship.

In a matter of weeks, he was expected to be part of Rwanda's squad for the upcoming U18 Afrobasket qualifiers in June.

Last interactions with his coach

Kelly Jr. Hinds, Kenrik's coach at John Cooper High School--where he played in the summer of 2025--said their last conversation took place about two weeks earlier, and what stands out most is Kenrik's positive spirit and character.

"He came to practice with my younger team and was a big help in motivating and pushing the players to improve. He had a calm confidence and a genuine love for the game. More than anything, I remember his attitude--he brought good energy, treated people the right way, and left a lasting impression on everyone around him," he told Times Sport.

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Hinds later organised an event to honour Kenrik, whom he described as a little brother and someone who meant a great deal to him.

"This loss has been extremely tough on me personally and on the entire basketball community. As a coach, you build real relationships with your players, and Kenrik was someone who left a lasting impact on all of us. He was more than a player to me--he was family, like a little brother," he said.

"He was respected and cared for by his teammates, so his absence is felt every day. This has brought us closer together--we're leaning on each other, remembering who he was, and trying to honour him in the way we carry ourselves moving forward."

Hinds also spoke about Kenrik's qualities on the court, describing him as talented and eager to learn.

"He was a naturally gifted scorer, but he also learned how to impact the game beyond just scoring. What stood out most was his willingness to be coached and his commitment to improving every day, which translated into real development on the court," he said.

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"His work ethic was strong--he gave great effort, stayed engaged, and set a positive example for those around him. He took pride in improving his game and doing things the right way. Any time I had an open gym or workout, Kenrik was there."

Gone with big but unfulfilled dreams

Beyond basketball, Kenrik had strong academic ambitions and aspired to become an orthopaedic surgeon.

In an earlier interview with Times Sport, he said he wanted to make a difference in healthcare, particularly for underserved communities.

Standing at 1.90m, the young guard was a key contributor to the Klein Oak High School team in his senior year. The Panthers were among the top-ranked teams in the state, finishing the season with a 30-4 record and advancing to the third round of the playoffs.

During the U16 Afrobasket campaign with Rwanda, Kenrik--wearing jersey number 13--delivered several standout performances, including a game-high 21 points against Egypt in the quarterfinals.