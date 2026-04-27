Malawi: Haiya Apologies to Fdh Bank

Football Association of Malawi (FAM) president Fleetwood Haiya has apologized to FDH Bank, sponsors of the K5 billion FDH Premiership League following the failed launch of the league at Kamuzu Stadium in Blantyre on Saturday.

Speaking during a press conference in Blantyre Sunday afternoon Haiya said FAM regretted the failure of the launch of the league due to the venue impasse and apologized to FDH Bank.

" We apologize to the sponsor FDH Bank. I know that they have released a statement that they are suspending football sponsorship but we want to assure them that we did not act in bad faith, we are trying to protect their integrity as well. We apologise to the sponsor and we will make sure that they stay on for the good of the game of football," said Haiya flanked by his executive members.

FDH Bank Plc, the league's main sponsor, announced that it has suspended its sponsorship.

However Haiya said they will summon to a disciplinary hearing their affiliate Super League of Malawi (SULOM) for failure to hid to their advice not to use Kamuzu Stadium for the launch match as the facility did not pass set standards to host matches.

"We are going to summon SULOM to a disciplinary hearing and you will be informed of its outcome," said Haiya.

FDH Bank is sponsoring the country's elite league to a whopping K5 billion for a five year period translating into K1 billion sponsorship per season.