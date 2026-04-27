Nigeria: Brou to Lead Nigeria At African Senior Fencing Championships

Nigeria's top-ranked fencer, Inkosi Brou, the grandson of late Dora Akunyili, will lead the national contingent at the 2026 African Senior Fencing Championships in Abidjan, Côte d'Ivoire.

This marks his second appearance at the continental event, scheduled from May 31 to June 6.

The 18-year-old Nigerian-American, who made history earlier this year as the first Nigerian to break into the global Top 10 of the Men's Sabre Junior rankings, will spearhead the team.

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Despite being born and raised in the United States, Brou has represented Nigeria since October 2023. He secured Nigeria's first international fencing medal with a silver at the 2024 World Tournoi Satellite Cup in Iceland.

Joining Brou in the sabre event are compatriots Oluwafolayemi Akinyosoye and Phoenix Zaoku-Sabre. Akinyosoye, 21, was Nigeria's standout performer at the 2025 edition in Lagos, reaching the quarterfinals in the individual men's sabre.

The UK-based athlete, who previously represented England at cadet and junior levels, will again compete against Africa's best in Abidjan.

Brou, meanwhile, continues to build his reputation as a rising star on the international stage, regularly competing in FIE World Cup events as he targets qualification for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics where he hopes to become Nigeria's first Olympic fencer.

National coach Ibrahim Alogba expressed confidence in the squad's prospects: "I am confident in the team. Hopefully, we can have more local-based athletes joining their foreign-based counterparts. This tournament is excellent preparation for the 2026 Commonwealth Championships later this year," he said.