Sudan: Primary School Examinations Begin At Overseas Centres

- Primary school certificate examinations began on Sunday at overseas centres in 12 sisterly and friendly countries, comprising 22 examination centres. The exams are being held with broad participation to ensure the continuity of education despite Sudan's exceptional circumstances, with around 37,000 pupils sitting for them.

Director-General of Consular Affairs and Cultural Cooperation at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Onour Ahmed, said in a statement to SUNA that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation had earlier secured the delivery of examination papers and arranged their distribution through Sudan's diplomatic and consular missions using diplomatic pouches. This was carried out in coordination with the Federal Ministry of Education and Al-Gezira State Ministry of Education, which simultaneously announced the organisation of primary-level examinations for its students within the State.

.The ambassador renewed the Ministry's appreciation to sisterly and friendly countries for their patronage and the significant facilitation they have consistently provided to ensure the successful conduct of the examinations on schedule, underscoring their strong commitment to supporting the continuity of education for Sudanese students abroad.

He also wished all pupils--both abroad and within Al-Gezira State--success, expressing hope that their efforts and perseverance would be crowned with the highest achievement.