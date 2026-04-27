Sudan: Khartoum Wali Briefs EU Official On Damage to Service Facilities

- The Wali of Khartoum State, Ahmed Othman Hamza, met at his office on Sunday with the European Union Regional Director for Sub-Saharan Africa, Asia, Latin America and the Pacific, Ms. Andrea Koulaimah, along with a number of EU officials in Sudan, in the presence of Director-General of the Ministry of Health, the Director of the Water Corporation, and the Humanitarian Aid Commissioner.

The Wali reviewed the efforts being undertaken by the state government during the reconstruction phase, particularly with regard to rehabilitating service institutions that sustained widespread destruction.

He explained that the scale of damage to infrastructure was extensive and systematic, noting that acts of sabotage targeting vital facilities affected healthcare institutions and hospitals, as well as water and electricity stations, in addition to a number of essential service facilities relied upon by citizens in their daily lives.

The Wali affirmed that the state government has put in place a comprehensive reconstruction plan that includes the gradual restoration of vital services and the improvement of healthcare, water, and electricity services, with top priority given to the most affected areas.

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He also stressed the importance of international partnerships in supporting these efforts and accelerating recovery.

The Wali called on the European Union delegation to convey the true scale of destruction inflicted on civilian infrastructure and public assets, and to reflect this accurately to the international community with full neutrality and transparency.

For her part, Ms. Andrea Koulaimah expressed appreciation for the efforts exerted by the Khartoum State Government under exceptional circumstances, affirming the European Union's interest in supporting Sudan in both humanitarian and development sectors. She also pointed to the importance of coordination with government entities to ensure stability in the delivery of essential services required by citizens.