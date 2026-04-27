Mauritius: A People and Their Choices

opinion

Introduction : Mauritius has spent nearly six decades defying the predictions made about its bleak future by Nobel economist James Meade in 1961. The second part of this six-part series of essays - to be published in the following days - explains that the Mauritian miracle did not happen in a vacuum, but in a specific international environment almost perfectly designed to reward small states with political stability and institutional quality.

· From colonial inheritance to the threshold of the fifth wave (Part 1&2)

PART I

The people before the nation

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· Mauritius to 1968

The island that would become Mauritius was uninhabited until human beings brought it deliberately into their world, first as a waystation, then as an experiment, and finally as one of history's most improbable attempts to build a multiracial democracy from the ruins of a plantation economy. Understanding how it arrived at independence in 1968 is not merely historical context. It is the explanation for the institutional inheritance that made every subsequent transformation possible, and for the social tensions that have constrained it.

> The colonial foundation and its institutional legacy

The Dutch arrived in 1598, named the island after Prince Maurice of Nassau, and extracted what they could: ebony, dodo, and provisions for East India Company ships. They abandoned the colony in 1710, leaving behind deer, pigs, and rats. France arrived in 1715 and stayed. Under the name Île de France, the island became a significant node in the French imperial economy as a provisioning base on the India route and a sugar producer whose entire labour force was enslaved. French writers described Mauritius as "the Star and Key of the Indian Ocean", a description that captured its strategic significance as the most important maritime hub of the age. That hub status would last until the opening of the Suez Canal in 1869.

Britain captured the island in 1810 and held it at the Treaty of Paris in 1814 with a promise that has shaped Mauritian political history ever since. that French laws, the French language, and the social rights of the colonists would be preserved. This legal continuity of French civil law surviving alongside English common law, both languages alongside Kreol Morisyen, and the Franco-Mauritian planter class retaining economic dominance long after it lost political power is one of the structuring facts of modern Mauritius.

It is also the origin of Mauritius's single most valuable institutional asset. The common law inheritance and specifically its application to commercial contracts is what made the economic miracle possible. When Hong Kong and Taiwanese garment manufacturers chose where to locate their EPZ investments in the early 1970s, they were making a bet on whether a contract signed in Mauritius would be honoured. Many African governments introduced broadly similar export-processing frameworks during the same period.

What was unusual in Mauritius was not the policy but the institutional environment within which it operated:

a. A judiciary genuinely independent of the executive;

b. A commercial law framework recognisable to international investors;

c. A civil service capable of administering the regime consistently rather than capturing it for personal or political benefit.

Institutional economics distinguishes between policies and policy credibility. A ten-year tax holiday announced by a government operating within a stable legal framework is worth more than the same holiday announced in an environment where renegotiation is always possible. The common law inheritance provided exactly that credibility.

> Slavery, indenture, and the making of a plural society

The abolition of slavery in 1835 freed approximately 70,000 to 76,000 enslaved people. Compensation was paid to the slave owners, not the enslaved. The freed population found themselves legally free in an economy with no place for them except as agricultural labourers on the same estates that had enslaved them. Many refused. The sugar industry faced a labour crisis.

Between 1834 and the early 1900s, approximately 450,000 Indians arrived in Mauritius as indentured labourers under a system the colonial authorities called the New System of Labour and the people who endured it called a new kind of slavery.

By 1901, Indo-Mauritians constituted approximately 69% of the island's population. The community imported as cheap labour had become, by sheer demographic weight, the majority community of the island. The political implications of this demographic fact would take another half-century to work themselves out, but the foundation of modern Mauritian political life with its communal arithmetic, its coalition imperatives, its consociational instincts was laid by the end of the nineteenth century.

> The sugar economy and its social architecture

For most of the period between 1835 and 1968, sugar occupied 90% of cultivable land, accounted for the overwhelming majority of export earnings, and structured the social hierarchy of the island with a clarity that formal legal arrangements could not have achieved. The Franco-Mauritian planter families owned the large estates. Hindu and Muslim Indo-Mauritians moved from field labour toward small cane cultivation and eventually toward the professions. The Creole community occupied an ambiguous middle position. The small Chinese community dominated retail trade in ways that made it commercially influential beyond its numerical size. This hierarchy was reproduced through the education system with considerable fidelity. A handful of elite secondary schools fed a small class toward professional careers and political leadership. The majority received limited formal education and remained within the agricultural economy. Literacy rates at independence were low; economic mobility was structurally constrained.

> The welfare state before the economy; the coalition politics that made it

What distinguished Mauritius from the beginning, and what external analysts consistently underestimated, was the early and genuine investment in social infrastructure. Free primary education was established in 1957, more than a decade before independence. Universal free healthcare meant the island's hospitals were open to every Mauritian regardless of ability to pay. The non-contributory basic pension, established in 1958, was available to every Mauritian over 60 regardless of employment history. These social investments were the hidden foundation of the economic miracle that was about to begin. When the EPZ revolution required a literate, trainable female workforce, Mauritius had one. The welfare state was not a drain on the economy. It was the precondition of the economy that followed. But the mechanism by which these investments were sustained is as important as the investments themselves. Mauritius has never been governed by a single-party majority in the normal sense. The ethnic and communal arithmetic of the constituency system, combined with the Best Loser mechanism designed to ensure community representation, means that governing coalitions are invariably broad, multiparty, and cross-communal. In the short term, this is costly. Coalition governments are slower to act and more constrained in their policy choices. In the long term, it has produced something more valuable than speed, the cross-party consensus on economic fundamentals that allowed structural reforms to survive changes of government. The EPZ framework established under Labour was expanded by the MSM. The social welfare architecture established in the 1950s has been maintained and extended by every government that has held office.

What appears to be a weakness, the slowness, the compromise, the need for consensus, is the source of the institutional strength. A government that must build cross-party agreement before acting is a government that, when it does act, is implementing policies with a broader base of social legitimacy than a single-party government can typically claim.

It was also, as part V argues, the origin of the fiscal challenge that now threatens the economy it made possible. The pension system calibrated for a population with a total fertility rate of 5.8 and a median age of 20 cannot be sustained unchanged for a population with a fertility rate of 1.32 and a median age of 38. That arithmetic was not visible in 1958. It is inescapable now.

> Independence and the demographic trap

The 1968 independence came with a warning from James Meade, whose 1961 report had concluded that Mauritius was caught in a Malthusian trap. The population had grown from 419,000 in 1944 to 826,000 in 1968, a near-doubling in twenty-four years. At those rates of growth, no plausible rate of economic expansion could generate sufficient employment and income growth to improve living standards. What Meade could not foresee was the speed with which Mauritian fertility rates would collapse as women entered the formal labour force. The EPZ revolution of the 1970s was not merely an employment programme. It was a demographic intervention of the first order. By 2024, the total fertility rate had fallen to 1.32, below Japan, below Italy, far below replacement. The island warned it would be crushed by its population became, within a generation, an island worried it would not have enough people.

PART II

The art of the impossible

· Four waves of reinvention, 1968-2020

In the fifty-eight years since independence, Mauritius has built four distinct economic pillars from the rubble of four successive crises. The mechanism has been identical each time. A shock destroys the existing model. Political urgency enables structural reform that peacetime complacency would have blocked. And the reform creates the conditions for a new economic pillar that outlasts the crisis that produced it.

This is the most important single fact about Mauritius that the island has not fully told itself. It is not merely that Mauritius has been resilient. Many countries survive crises without being transformed by them. It is that Mauritius has consistently metabolised its crises, converting economic threat into structural opportunity with a consistency that cannot be attributed to luck. Understanding how it did so requires understanding the institutional substrate that made each transformation possible.

Every pillar Mauritius has ever built was born in a crisis that seemed, at the time, like evidence of irreversible decline.

> The first wave: the EPZ revolution (1970-1977)

The starting point was simple and desperate: 20% unemployment, a single-crop agricultural economy, no mineral resources, no domestic market, and no regional precedent for the kind of industrial transformation required. The Export Processing Zones (EPZ) Act of 1970 was the answer. Its political design was as sophisticated as its economics. The government did not attempt to dismantle the existing sugar economy and the powerful Franco-Mauritian interests that depended on it. It created a parallel track made of a separate, export-oriented manufacturing regime with its own rules. Companies in the EPZ received duty-free importation of all inputs, ten-year tax holidays, and full repatriation rights. Crucially, they did not threaten the sugar estates, the import-substitution industrialists, or the existing civil service. The EPZ was a new space, not a redistribution of an old one.

Investors were found through promotion missions to Hong Kong and Taiwan, where garment manufacturers were facing tightening export quotas under the MultiFibre Arrangement. Mauritius, as an ACP country with unused quota allocations, was the solution to their problem. By the late 1980s, EPZ employment had reached approximately 110,000 and unemployment had fallen from 20% to 3-5%.

Why did the EPZ work in Mauritius when broadly similar policies produced rent-extraction or superficial assembly in comparable African economies? The dualtrack design mattered enormously. By creating a new space rather than redistributing from an old one, it avoided the fatal confrontations that derailed structural reform elsewhere. But the deeper answer is institutional. The investors from Hong Kong and Taiwan needed to be able to enforce their contracts, trust the regulatory environment, and rely on a civil service capable of administering the regime consistently rather than corruptly. Many African governments announced the same EPZ policies as Mauritius in the 1970s. What was different was not the announcement but the institutional architecture that made the announcement credible.

> The second wave: The IMF adjustment that built tourism (1979-1986)

By 1979, the balance-of-payments deficit stood at $111 million, the fiscal deficit at 10% of GDP, inflation at 24%, and unemployment had risen toward 17%. Between 1979 and 1986, Mauritius entered three IMF Stand-By Arrangements and two World Bank Structural Adjustment Loans. Devaluation, fiscal consolidation, wage restraint, and liberalisation were applied in Mauritius at precisely the moment they were producing social devastation across sub-Saharan Africa. In Mauritius they were applied differently, not because the economic prescriptions differed, but because the institutional context did. The coalition political culture created crossparty consensus on economic fundamentals. The government retained the authority to sequence reforms rather than submitting to an externally imposed timeline. Trade union institutions had sufficient legitimacy to negotiate wage restraint rather than resist it in the streets. One World Bank assessment described the implementation as having a "smooth and human-faced" quality absent from comparable programmes elsewhere. This was not technocratic competence. It was political institutional design.

The rupee devaluation simultaneously made Mauritius dramatically more affordable for European tourists. Rather than pursuing mass-market volume tourism, the government made a deliberate choice to position at the premium end: five-star hotels, direct European routes, a national brand built on natural beauty, safety, and cultural richness. By the late 1980s, the current account had swung from a 15% of GDP deficit to a 5% surplus, inflation had fallen below 1%, unemployment to 2.5%, and GDP was growing at close to 10% per year.

> The third wave: financial services and the India DTAA (1990s-2007)

The third pillar arrived not from a single dramatic crisis but from the recognition that the first two pillars were approaching their natural limits. The Multi-Fibre Arrangement ended in 2005. The sugar protocol was being progressively eroded. Both pillars faced structural threat from the very liberalisation of the trade preferences that had made them possible.

The foundation of the response was the 1983 double taxation avoidance agreement with India, which allowed foreign investors to route capital into India through Mauritius while paying tax only in Mauritius. By the early 2000s, Mauritius was the single largest source of FDI into India, accounting at various points for 35-40% of total FDI inflows into a country of 1.2 billion people. What made the DTAA route work was not only the tax advantage. It was the genuine legal certainty, stable regulatory environment, and structural protections for investors that the Mauritian institutional framework provided. Renegotiating the DTAA in 2016, removing its most advantageous provisions, was the managed diminishment of the third pillar's most powerful engine. The sector can grow further, but it must grow on foundations of genuine regulatory quality and authentic substance rather than treaty arbitrage.

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> The fourth wave: surviving the global financial crisis (2008-2009)

The 2008 global financial crisis was the first major external shock that Mauritius did not convert into a new economic pillar. It survived the shock rather than metabolising it and survival was a genuine achievement.

The Bank of Mauritius's prudential conservatism, a regulatory culture that had maintained conservative banking standards throughout the pre-crisis boom, meant that Mauritian banks had limited exposure to the structured credit instruments that destroyed institutions across Europe and North America. Mauritius recorded positive GDP growth in every year of the GFC period, recovering to 4.2% growth by 2011. The diversification achieved through the first three waves had itself become a form of shock absorber. Resilience was not a policy choice. It was the cumulative product of fifty years of structural diversification.

The GFC also offered a cautionary institutional episode that deserves more attention than it typically receives. The Bank of Mauritius's performance in 2008-09 was built on a decade of sustained investment in prudential supervision capacity and genuine independence from political interference. That independence is not self-maintaining. The 2020 FATF grey-listing, resolved by October 2021, demonstrated what happens when the sustained investment in institutional quality is withdrawn, even for a relatively short period. The root cause of the grey-listing was not a single regulatory failure but a political environment in which the financial services sector's commercial interests had been allowed to weaken the regulatory standards on which that sector's credibility depended. The estimated 6-10% loss of financial services revenue during the grey-listing period, an industry estimate, not official statistics, and to be treated accordingly, is the price of institutional neglect. Institutional quality is not self-maintaining. It requires sustained political and resource investment. When that investment lapses, the consequences transmit rapidly and painfully through the economic and demographic dimensions.

> The pattern and its implications

The structural pattern across all four waves is consistent enough to be stated as a thesis. Every major pillar of the Mauritian economy was built during or immediately after a crisis that threatened the existing model, by a government with the institutional capacity: the credible legal system, the coalition political culture, the competent civil service, to implement the required reforms while comparable economies failed to do so.

The implication for the present moment is that the current external shock is not a deviation from the Mauritian story. It is the Mauritian story. There is one critical caveat. The four previous waves all had a structural advantage that the fifth wave does not; a young, growing, and increasingly educated population that could be directed toward new economic activities as the old ones declined. The fifth wave must be built as the workforce shrinks, as the old-age dependency ratio rises, and as the fiscal pressure from ageing increases the difficulty of the public investments that transformation requires.