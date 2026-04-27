South Africa: 'Every Rand Stolen is an Attack on our Democracy' - Ramaphosa on Freedom Day

President Cyril Ramaphosa marked South Africa's 32nd Freedom Day in Bloemfontein, calling on citizens to protect the country's Constitution and renew their commitment to the social contract forged in 1994.

Speaking at the national commemoration held in Mangaung, Ramaphosa reflected on the sacrifices of those who fought for liberation, while acknowledging that the journey toward full economic freedom and social justice remains unfinished.

"The freedom we enjoy today was not handed to us — it was fought for by our people and secured forever by our Constitution," the President said.

Ramaphosa paid tribute to the Free State's long history of resistance, citing the 1913 women's protests against pass laws, the Witsieshoek Peasants' Revolt of 1950, and the community of Brandfort's support for Winnie Mandela during her banishment. He also honoured the late Mosiuoa "Terror" Lekota, the first Premier of the Free State, who died last month.

Ramaphosa was direct on corruption, warning that "every rand stolen is an attack on our democracy" and vowing that those who diverted public resources for private gain would be held accountable.

After reports of xenophobia against Ghanaians and other Africans, Ramaphosa said South Africans should not to allow concerns about migration to breed prejudice toward fellow Africans, given the solidarity African nations showed during the liberation struggle.

Closing his address, the President reminded citizens that freedom belongs not to any single party or generation, but to all South Africans — past, present and future.