South Africa: Strong Youth Pipeline of Talent Fuels Junior Springboks' Ambitions

27 April 2026
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Jon Cardinelli

The team have their sights set on the U20 Championship and a second consecutive world title.

South African rugby enjoyed a stellar 2025 season, with the Springboks defending their Rugby Championship title and the Junior Boks winning the Junior World Championship for the first time since 2012. The Springbok Women made history when they qualified for the World Cup playoffs for the first time at the showpiece event staged in England last year.

More recently, the Blitzboks claimed an inaugural tournament win in Hong Kong to strengthen their position at the top of the SVNS Series standings, with two events remaining.

The country's national teams have never been stronger and the South African Rugby Union (Saru) continues to implement structures and initiatives aimed at extending this golden era for many years to come.

The focus will shift to the Junior Boks over the next two weeks as they try to win the U20 Rugby Championship for the first time.

The Gqeberha-based tournament kicks off on Monday, 27 April, with New Zealand playing Australia before South Africa battles Argentina later in the day. The hosts then face Australia on 3 May before tackling New Zealand six days later in a fixture that may amount to a title decider.

Beyond the Sanzaar tournament, South Africa will set their...

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