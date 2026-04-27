Kenya: Ketraco Clears Sh3.9mn Land Compensation After Ombudsman Intervention

Nairobi — Kenya Electricity Transmission Company Limited has paid Sh3.9 million to a Naivasha landowner following intervention by the Commission on Administrative Justice.

The payment relates to compensation for 1.78 acres of land compulsorily acquired for the Olkaria-Lessos-Kisumu 400/220kV transmission line project.

According to the Ombudsman, the complainant had reported delays in settling dues amounting to Sh3.9 million for land parcel Naivasha/Mwichiringiri/Block 4 (Mirera).

The Commission engaged KETRACO's management, resulting in full settlement of the outstanding amount.

The Ombudsman, established under Article 59(4) of the Constitution and the CAJ Act of 2011, is mandated to address maladministration, delays, abuse of power and injustices in the public sector.

The intervention adds to a series of recent actions by the Commission to enforce accountability and transparency in government institutions.

Earlier this year, it directed the State Department for Basic Education to publish data on school capitation funds under access to information rules.

It also recently gave the Ministry of Health a seven-day ultimatum to explain reported shortages of Vitamin A supplements in public health facilities.